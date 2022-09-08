A house in St Saviour has been left badly damaged after being engulfed by a fire that broke out overnight.

Two fire engines were called out to the property after the occupants were woken by their smoke alarm.

Nine firefighters and six other on-call staff arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of the front and rear windows on the first floor of the house.

The firefighters had to knock the flames back using a hose before they could enter the property wearing breathing equipment to fully extinguish the blaze.

Jersey Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A large part of the house has been destroyed by the fire. Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue

They say that the role of the smoke alarm in alerting the household to danger shows the importance of having a working smoke alarm.