How people in the Channel Islands can pay tribute to the Queen

For anybody unable to pay their respects in-person, there is also a virtual book of condolence. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There are a number of ways people across the Channel Islands can mark the Queen's death and pay tribute over the coming days.

In Jersey:

  • Books of condolences can be signed from 12pm on Friday at the Royal Court, the Lieutenant Governor's Office, and all parish and public halls.

  • For anybody unable to pay their respects in-person, there is also a virtual book of condolence.

  • People are invited to lay flowers or offer tributes before an official portrait of Her Majesty on the steps of the Royal Court from 9am today (Friday).

  • There are plans for a national two minute silence, a special States sitting, and a service of Thanksgiving.

  • More details will soon be released about the Proclamation of the King.

In Guernsey:

  • The Bailiwick is officially observing a period of national mourning which will last until the end of the day that the state funeral takes place.

  • A portrait of Her Majesty will be at Sunken Gardens where islanders can place flowers from 8am on Friday.

  • Books of condolence will be opened at a number of places across the island. More details are to follow.

  • A special States meeting is planned for today (Friday) to pay tribute to the Queen.

  • During Proclamation Day, there will be a formal procession to the White Rock for a public proclamation. The public are invited to attend and take part in the ceremony.