How people in the Channel Islands can pay tribute to the Queen

There are a number of ways people across the Channel Islands can mark the Queen's death and pay tribute over the coming days.

In Jersey:

More details will soon be released about the Proclamation of the King.

There are plans for a national two minute silence, a special States sitting, and a service of Thanksgiving.

People are invited to lay flowers or offer tributes before an official portrait of Her Majesty on the steps of the Royal Court from 9am today (Friday).

For anybody unable to pay their respects in-person, there is also a virtual book of condolence .

Books of condolences can be signed from 12pm on Friday at the Royal Court, the Lieutenant Governor's Office, and all parish and public halls.

In Guernsey:

The Bailiwick is officially observing a period of national mourning which will last until the end of the day that the state funeral takes place.

A portrait of Her Majesty will be at Sunken Gardens where islanders can place flowers from 8am on Friday.

Books of condolence will be opened at a number of places across the island. More details are to follow.

A special States meeting is planned for today (Friday) to pay tribute to the Queen.