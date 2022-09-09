Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, has written a letter of condolence to King Charles III following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96.

Deputy Moore says the Queen was "an inspiration to many islanders", and her death "will be felt particularly acutely in Jersey given our island's longstanding connection and loyal allegiance to the Crown."

You can read the Chief Minister's letter to the King in full below: