Organisers of events that were due to happen across the Channel Islands this weekend have been evaluating whether or not they should go ahead following the death of the Queen.

Some events have been cancelled entirely, whilst others will still go ahead whilst marking the Queen's passing.

Jersey Pride

The Jersey Pride parade that was due to start at 2pm tomorrow (10 September) has been cancelled.

The Pride Village will still open at 2.30pm and the afternoon's events will now include a celebration of the life of the Queen in addition to Pride celebrations.

There will be a one-minute silence at 3pm followed by a reflection from faith leaders and a choral tribute.

Run for Kezia

The Run for Kezia will still go ahead as planned, but with a minute's silence at 8am before the start of the run.

The fun run is in the memory of Kezia Mason, and is raising money and awareness for children's mental health.

Some participants say they will wear black during the run to mark the Queen's passing.

Jersey Bulls v. Raynes Vale Park FC

The FA has decided to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

Jersey Bulls say they will provide an update as soon as possible on the rescheduling of their home match against Raynes Vale Park FC.

The Jersey Reds away fixture against Ampthill RUFC will still be going ahead.

GSPCA Animal Welfare Seafront Sunday

The GSPCA has postponed the Animal Welfare Seafront Sunday event that was due to take place this weekend until further notice.

Guernsey Proms on the Wicket

The Guernsey Proms has been cancelled this weekend.

The event was meant to take place tomorrow (10 September).

Grouville Repair Café

The first session of the Grouville Repair Café has been cancelled and postponed to a later date.