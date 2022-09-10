While the formal proclamation of the King took place in London on Saturday 10 September, events in the Channel Islands are due to take place the following day.

Prince Charles automatically became King following the death of his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, but the proclamation is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

Jersey's ceremony will take place in the Royal Square, while Guernsey's will be on the Crown Pier on Sunday.

Flags will be raised to full-mast from 9am on Saturday and will only return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday once the Proclamation ceremonies in the Crown Dependences are finished.

Jersey's events are:

12:00 - States sitting to receive the Proclamation, read by the Bailiff

12:30 - Public proclamation ceremony in the Royal Square

12:50 - Registering of the Proclamation in the Royal Court

12:50 - 21-gun salute from Glacis Field

13:00 - Flags return to half-mast

The Bailiff will lead the public proclamation. Representatives from a number of groups will be in attendance, including the States Assembly, Royal Court, and veterans of Her Majesty's armed forces.

The portrait of Her Majesty the Queen on the steps of the States building in Jersey's Royal Square Credit: ITV Channel Television

In Guernsey: