The Channel Islands are expected to follow the UK in making the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral a public holiday.

In Guernsey, the government can make the decision itself, while in Jersey, Ministers have to put the issue to a States Assembly vote before a bank holiday can be created.

During his proclamation, King Charles III approved an order making the day of his mother's funeral a public holiday in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The date for the State Funeral is yet to be announced but it is thought to take place around September 19.

The bank holiday is expected to be approved in Guernsey once the date of the state funeral is confirmed.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, will ask States Members to approve the funeral bank holiday on Sunday morning when they meet before the island's proclamation ceremony takes place in the Royal Square.