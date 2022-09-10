Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler has this report.

Religious leaders across the Channel Islands have been paying their respects to the Queen after she died on Thursday.

St Helier Town Church rang out a special 'double muffle' to mark the passing. As it only happens when a monarch dies, it was the first time the sound had been heard in 70 years.

Duncan Loweth from the church said: "Whilst we're ringing, we didn't want to mess it up for people who are listening and it obviously must be very emotional for a lot of people and we carry that bit of responsibility on us to get it right and to make that mournful sound for people to appreciate."

Town Church in St Helier rang out a special double muffle to mark the Queen's passing. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Catholic Church described the Queen's faith as an "inspiration," and said that she would always remain a "shining light in our history."

Hafi Ali, from the Jersey Islamic Centre, said: "She was like the glue to all communities and all around the world, the Commonwealth, and she just touched so many people.

"She was like that beacon. You know, when anything else was going bad, she brought everyone. together."

Meanwhile, in Guernsey, church leaders have been reflecting on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth.

Reverends Tim Barker, Nicole Le Goupillot, Howard Stringer, Christopher Rutledge and Pastor John Ogier said: "Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been one of the constants over those years."

"She has led us through the changes, the joys and the turbulence of the last seventy years with grace and a deep commitment to service.

"At the heart of her life, and what inspired and sustained Queen Elizabeth, was her Christian faith. We saw this most clearly in her Christmas Day addresses," they added.