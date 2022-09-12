‘It’s something you never forget’: Jersey woman reflects on the moment she met the Queen
Jenny tells Wesley Smith about the moment she met the Queen in Jersey in 1957
For Jenny Huelin, the moment she met the Queen was one she will never forget.
In 1957, she was one of the lucky islanders invited to a gala ball at Government House with the Royal couple.
It was the Queen’s first official trip to the islands since her ascension in 1952.
Jenny has kept a scrapbook of memories including the original programme for the gala ball.