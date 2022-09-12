Play Brightcove video

Jenny tells Wesley Smith about the moment she met the Queen in Jersey in 1957

For Jenny Huelin, the moment she met the Queen was one she will never forget.

In 1957, she was one of the lucky islanders invited to a gala ball at Government House with the Royal couple.

It was the Queen’s first official trip to the islands since her ascension in 1952.

Jenny has kept a scrapbook of memories including the original programme for the gala ball.

The original programme from the gala ball during a Royal visit to the islands in 1957. Credit: ITV Channel TV