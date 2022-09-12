Five police officers from Guernsey and 11 from Jersey have travelled to London to support the Metropolitan Police at the Queen's funeral on Monday (19 September).

Forces from across the United Kingdom, including the Crown Dependencies, have been asked to assist in the National Policing Commitment.

The Guernsey officers were sworn in as UK Police Constables in a ceremony this morning (12 September) which gave them powers to undertake their duties in London.

The officers set off for London after the ceremony, and they will be deployed on duties through until after the state funeral.

Transport hubs, royal parks and Royal residences are expected to be busy throughout the period of mourning and for the state funeral itself. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Ruari Hardy, Guernsey Chief of Police, says: "It is an absolute privilege that Guernsey Police and five officers from this organisation will be representing our jurisdiction as part of that Policing operation.

"It’s a colossal piece of work, but a plan has been in place for many years and I hope that all that planning will pay off in terms of people knowing what they’re going to do and when they’re going to do it."

Sergeant Ben Rowe and PC Matt Le Page are two of the five officers being sent to London. Ben says: "I’m ex-military so to me as a veteran it’s awesome.

"It’s a very sombre occasion of course, but a part of our history. To go to our capital, to represent Guernsey Police, it just ticks so many boxes for me."

Matt says: "I’m very proud that I’ve been selected to go to London and represent Guernsey Police. It’s probably something that will never happen again, certainly to this level in our lifetime."