Queen's funeral to be screened in Jersey's parish halls

Jersey's parish halls will open their doors next Monday (19 September) to allow islanders to come together to watch the live broadcast of the Queen's state funeral.

The Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, is also encouraging hospitality businesses to remain open during the service to allow people in Jersey to watch from there:

"Given the rare occasion of the State funeral of Her Late Majesty, it is entirely fitting that the States Assembly has approved a Bank Holiday so that we may pay our respects to our late Sovereign.

"I am mindful that, with such short notice, there will invariably be an impact on commerce in the Island and I ask organisations who may remain open to operate with respect for the occasion, for the duration of the State funeral when it begins at 11am."

Mr Le Cocq will be attending the Queen's funeral in London as the island's acting Lieutenant Governor.

A nationwide one-minute silence is also taking place the day before, on Sunday 18 September at 8pm, to give time to mourn and reflect on the Queen's life.