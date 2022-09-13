Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster has this report.

In the days since the Queen died, islanders have been paying their respects in a variety of ways.

At Jersey's Pride celebrations on Saturday 10 September, attendees sang the national anthem. There was also a minute's silence.

Reverend Dawn Saunders from Jersey Methodist Church said: "It's important to come together to celebrate things like Pride, but also acknowledge that something really quite serious has happened in our nation and we need to just step back and remember her."

In Guernsey, a 21-gun salute at Castle Cornet marked the Proclamation of the new King. Islanders have also been placing flowers and tributes in front of a picture of Her Majesty in Sunken Gardens.

Two newlyweds were among those who took a moment to reflect on the Queen's life, adding a bouquet to the pile of flowers.

Admitting she was emotional, one of the brides said they wanted to "take the opportunity to pay their respects" to the Queen on their special day.