Jersey Heritage sites to close for Queen's funeral

All Jersey Heritage sites will close for the Queen's state funeral on Monday 19 September.

The closures will "enable all Jersey Heritage staff who wish to watch this important event to do so." The sites will reopen as usual on Tuesday 20 September.

To mark the Queen's death, the Jersey Heritage Board of Trustees have decided to make entry to Mont Orgueil Castle free of charge until Sunday 18 September. It is open daily from 10am until 5pm.

At the castle, islanders can see holographic portraits of the Queen. These include Equanimity, a depiction of Her Majesty commissioned to mark the 800-year anniversary of Jersey's allegiance to the Crown in 2004.

Some events organised by Jersey Heritage are continuing despite the Queen's death, but the charity says it is "seeking to maintain a low-key presence that feels consistent with the national mood of mourning."

For that reason, Endless Summer, which was scheduled for this Saturday 17 September in Mont Orgueil, has been postponed.