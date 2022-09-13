A Jersey politician is urging islanders to get checked after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Deputy Rob Ward posted a blog explaining he was absent from a recent States sitting to have surgery.

He says he would never have known about the illness if his GP hadn't suggested having a blood test:

"It’s a simple blood test and can identify early signs of Cancer. The earlier it's found, the better the long-term outcomes. Modern surgery and treatments are genuinely state of the art and we have access to the best of them in Jersey."

Deputy Ward also thanked the Health Minister for making progress to allow a visitor to accompany a patient undergoing cancer treatment in the UK:

"When faced with this myself the added worries of booking my wife to come with me for support became a sudden personal reality. In my role as a Deputy, I raised this and other concerns with the minister directly who has acted to enable one person to travel with all patients without the current barriers that are in place.

"The recognition of the need to have genuine patient-first treatment is appreciated. This makes a huge difference to all those who face the uncertainty, worry and practicalities of treatment in the UK. Cancer creates its own stresses and removing this simple obstacle really helps."