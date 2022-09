More islanders in Jersey are now eligible for another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government's autumn booster programme is now open to those who are:

aged 65 or over

aged 5-49 who are clinically at risk

aged 5-49 who live in the same household as someone who is immunosuppressed

a health and social care worker

Vaccination appointments can be booked online or by calling Jersey's Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566.