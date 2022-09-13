The Range fails to overturn planning refusal for Motor Mall site

Jersey's Environment Minister has dismissed an appeal against a planning decision blocking plans to build a new homeware store on St John's main road.

The Range - which is owned by Jersey-based billionaire Chris Dawson - had submitted plans to redevelop the site of the Motor Mall car showroom, creating 50 jobs.

The proposals also included widening La Grande Route de St Jean to create a new access lane for the store, wider pavements and a new bus shelter.

Announcing the plans last summer, a company spokesman said: “Jersey is a market we’ve been looking at for some time and we’re very excited to be submitting this Planning Application. Our ethos has always been to bring our customers great quality products at the most competitive prices, drawing together everything needed to create beautiful homes.”

Jersey Business had written a letter of support for the proposal on the basis it would provide an economic boost for the island, but it was opposed by the Jersey Chamber of Commerce for potentially driving trade away from shops in St Helier.

The plans were refused for going against the island's current planning policy and increasing traffic in the area, but The Range appealed against the decision earlier this year.

The Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, threw out the appeal - based on the recommendation of a planning inspector.

Deputy Renouf said the original reason for refusal stands, as the development would go against the Island Plan as the site is within a green zone.