Two people had to be rescued by Guernsey's lifeboat after being swept away by the tide while crossing the causeway to Lihou.

Both the all-weather lifeboat and St Peter Port's inshore lifeboats were launched just before 5pm on Sunday 11 September.

A Guernsey fishing boat also responded to the mayday call and helped to rescue the two from the water.

Four others from the same family were left stranded on Lihou and rescued by the inshore lifeboat.

The family of six were reunited in St Peter Port where they were checked over by paramedics from St John Ambulance.