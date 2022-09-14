Breaking News
Emergency services responding to "major incident" after large house fire in Jersey
Emergency services say they are responding to a "major incident" in Jersey.
A number of firefighters and paramedics have been sent to the large house fire on La Route Des Camps in St Brelade.
Neighbours report hearing loud bangs and seeing large plumes of black smoke at around 6:30pm on Wednesday 14 September.
Eyewitnesses say flames climbed 10-feet above the home with four fire engines and one ambulance on-site.
It is not known whether anyone has been injured.