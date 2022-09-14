Emergency services say they are responding to a "major incident" in Jersey.

A number of firefighters and paramedics have been sent to the large house fire on La Route Des Camps in St Brelade.

Eyewitnesses say flames climbed 10-feet above the home in St Brelade.

Neighbours report hearing loud bangs and seeing large plumes of black smoke at around 6:30pm on Wednesday 14 September.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.