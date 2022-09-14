Former Jersey politician Sarah Ferguson has died at the age of 80.

She served as a States Member between 2002 and 2022.

Sarah was born in Manchester, where she studied for her undergraduate degree in electrical engineering before undertaking her MBA at Colombia Business School in New York.

She later moved to Jersey and was first elected as Deputy for St Brelade No. 1 in 2002, was re-elected in 2005, and went on to gain an island-wide mandate when sworn in as a Senator in 2008.

She lost her seat in 2014 but made a return to the States in 2016's Senatorial by-election and was re-elected again in 2018, before retiring from politics and choosing not to stand for re-election at Jersey's last General Election earlier this summer.

During her 20 years in local politics, Sarah held a number of roles including on the Health Committee, a number of scrutiny panels, and as the self-styled 'Chairman' of the Public Accounts Committee - a role she held on and off since 2005.

Most of her career was in the finance industry, with Sarah spending a number of years working at the Jersey Financial Services Commission. She was also a director at the Biarritz Hotel.

Outside of politics, she volunteered as the Chairman of Age Concern Jersey.

She was also on the JSPCA's committee and supported the St Brelade's Bay Association and Jersey Lifeboat Association.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said she was 'ahead of her time':

St Brelade Constable, Mike Jackson, paid tribute to the former Senator, who lived in the parish for many years and previously served as a Constable's Officer, and later Centenier for its Honorary Police: