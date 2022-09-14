Play Brightcove video

The Queen was the patron of many charities in Guernsey, and their members have been reflecting on her legacy.

Girlguiding is one of those charities. Rainbows is its youngest section, catering for girls aged four to seven. It helps them develop self-confidence and make friends.

Guernsey Rainbows remembered Her Majesty with a minute's silence before a skills-building session where the theme was superheroes.

Bailiwick Commissioner of Girlguiding Guernsey, Colette Merrien, said: "She was always interested in what we were doing and when she used to come and visit everyone always used to turn out to see her. She always wanted to see the uniformed organisations."

The Royal British Legion are also under the Queen's patronage. They have a uniformed presence at many formal occasions.

As caretakers of the remembrance services, they form parades for Royal visits and other state occasions. Bob Place is the island President. Having joined the army as a cadet in 1955, he served for 43 years and was Parade Commander for the Queen's visit in 2005:

"Whenever there's a ceremonial parade, we obviously feel it because we're all ex-service personnel and that's what touches us," he said.

"Everybody in the Legion and all the ex-servicemen which in Guernsey we have a few associations, they all feel, 'what's next because she's always been there.'"

The Queen's name is also a constant at the Royal Guernsey Agricultural and Horticultural Show (RGAHS), another patronage, with the Queen's Cup at stake for the champion. On having had Her Majesty at its head, President Ray Watts said: "Well it almost puts us on another level, doesn't it? At shows and everything, we invite the governor as the Queen's representative.

"I think they get quite a kick out of coming and meeting the local farming and horticultural population and I think it would be very sad if we lost that."

Ray met the Queen in 1989 when they put on a small show of Queen's cup winners in honour of her visit.

He recalls lots of laughter about a bull called Prince and some rather hungry Guernsey goats: "She was carrying a bouquet at this time and as she moved on, she was still chatting and the goats started nibbling the bouquet, so that caused a round of laughter," he said.

"And as Prince Philip moved on he shouted back 'I expect you'll all have red milk on your table tomorrow,' having eaten the red carnations." It is unclear who will be the future patrons of these organisations at the moment. Nevertheless, the fond memories of Her Majesty live on.