Jersey mother and son recall their two encounters with the Queen

A mother and son from Jersey have shared their memories of meeting Her Majesty the Queen, not just once, but twice.

Stephanie and Brian Constantine both met Queen Elizabeth II on two separate royal visits to the island.

Their first encounter was when Brian was just three years old.

Stephanie and Brian listening to story time at Jersey's St Helier library in 1989, on the day it was officially opened by the Queen. Credit: ITV Channel TV

On 25th May 1989 Queen Elizabeth II officially opened Jersey’s new library in St Helier.

As regulars at the library, Stephanie and Brian were invited to attend story time on opening day.

Stephanie said: “The Queen arrived to open the library, and she stood there and listened to the story and so we were thinking, let's have a little peep, and you just, just felt the aura that she was there and it was very exciting I think for the children to have had a peep and seen her in the flesh, not many children get to see the Queen.

Brian said it was something he “won’t forget”.

“I remember the time she arrived in the island on Britannia, so that was a big fuss then. We went out and waved our flags, and I knew that was the important person that all the fuss was about, and it's something again I won't forget.”

Stephanie added: “They have never been so well behaved ever - all of the children. There was no fidgeting, it was quite extraordinary because obviously as parents, as a mother I was thinking, gosh they're probably going to get up, walk around, or start saying something.

"But they were superbly behaved as if they knew on that occasion they had to be, and all the mothers were very proud of them. It was very very very special.”

The Queen watched on as children listened to story time at the library's official opening Credit: ITV Channel TV

Brian then met the Queen for a second time in 2001, when she was inspecting the cadet force at Victoria College.

“I got to meet her and have a relatively long conversation with her.

"When she arrived she had a tour of the school and then came towards the line of us as having been at attention in the boiling hot sun for an hour. She made a beeline for me. I remember just thinking that I had to just keep it together because we were all so hot and I was just thinking I don't want to faint. And I don't mess this up.

“That was quite scary, but she just made you feel so relaxed. She wanted to know what we got out of the combined cadet force and in particular the RAF section. As William, she mentioned, had just joined RAF St Mawgan and she was really impressed that we had skydived with the RAF Falcons and also done things like gliding scholarships.

“What I took away from that was, she was genuinely interested and happy about what we got out of the CCF and I really think you can see that in her lovely smile in the picture of her and I.”

Brian said the Queen made 'a beeline' for him. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Stephanie said she was nervous as she watched the Queen approach Brian: “I thought oh my goodness. What's she going to say? What is HE going to say? But it was fine, I think he had a great conversation so I was probably more nervous than him.

“I think in particular, what really stands out in my mind is her dignity, through everything that's happened through those years. She's been such a dignified person. And now I feel very sad that she's not there anymore.”