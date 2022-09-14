Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jess Dunsdon

Queen Elizabeth II received thousands of special gifts on her visits to territories around the world, many of which were animals.

The Queen was given a myriad of mammals which reflected the culture of the places she visited, including crocodiles and kangaroos.

However, when visiting Jersey, Her Majesty was presented with the island's most famous export, the Jersey cow.

The tradition of giving the monarch a Jersey cow dates back more than 100 years, to when King George V visited in 1921.

Queen Elizabeth II was first gifted a Jersey cow in 1957. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Queen received several bovine beauties during her reign, the first of which was in 1957.

The cow, named Beauchamps Oxford Lady, was presented to Her Majesty by the Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

In 1978 it was Ann Perchard's cow, Ansom Designette, which made the grade. Her son Robert says it was a momentous occasion.

"Naturally she was very delighted and honoured, of course you know it was a great big country pageant.

"A wonderful celebration of Jersey heritage. She was really really thrilled."

In 1978 it was Ann Perchard's cow, Ansom Designette, which was gifted to the Queen. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Jersey cows that were gifted to the Queen joined her farm at Windsor.

Derrick Frigot had the royal warrant to supply genetics to the Queen's herd, and visited many times.

"She obviously favoured the Jersey cow because she drank Jersey cow milk. Wherever she was it was delivered to her.

"Obviously, the quality of Jersey milk is better than other breeds, it's richer, it's better in protein, it's better in cream, fat if you like and that's what she liked."

Jersey cows grazing the land at Windsor Castle. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Derrick first met the Queen in 1979 when he was honorary secretary of the World Jersey Cattle Bureau.

He says what struck him most was her in-depth knowledge about the breed.

"It was an easy conversation talking about something we both loved. Because the Queen loved her cows there is absolutely no doubt about that.

"You know she loved animals, she loved the countryside - she was a farmer. She knew more about it than a lot of farmers themselves."

Derrick received an honour for his expertise and was made MBE in 2014. He was given his gong by the new King.

Derrick was made MBE in 2014 by the then Prince Charles. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"'He said to me it's a pity about milk prices' and I said 'yes, fortunately, Sir the Jersey milk is attracting higher prices than the rest, it's a pity you didn't have Jersey's' and he said 'yes I'll have to think about that' and I said 'well if I can help at any time then let me know!'

"I personally think that she is the greatest loss of anybody passing from this world.

"Without doubt, she was the most famous lady in the world and I think she was the most respected lady in the world.

"And I think we are fortunate to live in a century to have her as our Queen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...