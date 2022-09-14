Fulham's Luke Harris has been called up to the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

The Jersey-born teenager has already represented the country at underage levels and scored a goal against England U18 in a game last September.

In August, he made his debut for Fulham's senior side in the Carabao Cup in a match against Crawley Town.

The attacking midfielder was also part of the London club's U23 side which won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season. He scored 13 goals in 17 appearances.

Wales manager, Rob Page, described Harris as a "talent and an exciting prospect" who has a "great family network around him."

He said: "When you have someone with that talent, albeit that he's just turned 17 years old, then I am not bothered about his age.

"For these two games, I think it's a great opportunity for him to come in and get a taste of it, to experience it, and for us to have a look at him," he added.

The team enters the final games of the Nations League campaign without Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Adam Davies who are all injured.

It will be captain Gareth Bale's first time playing for the side since he signed for MLS side, Los Angeles FC.

Wales are bottom of their group, with Belgium and Poland in second and third place respectively.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against the US on Friday 21 November. Iran and England are also in the group.