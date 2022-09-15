All non-urgent surgery and routine outpatient appointments at Jersey's Hospital have been cancelled on Monday 19 September.

The on-site pharmacy will also reduce its hours, only opening to the public between 10am and 1:30pm.

However, any urgent operations will still go ahead as planned.

The changes have been made due to the bank holiday for the Queen's funeral and its impact on staff who may have childcare commitments with the schools shutting or wish to pay their respects.

Affected patients are being contacted and will be rebooked as soon as possible.

People who use Jersey's mental health services are also being offered support on Monday with an extended service available to help those who may struggle on the day of the Queen's funeral.