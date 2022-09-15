Libertybus in Jersey and CT Plus in Guernsey have been sold by their parent company, the HCT Group, for an undisclosed fee.

The companies have run Guernsey's bus services since April 2012 and Jersey's since January 2013.

The local operators have been sold to Tower Transit, which has operated bus services on behalf of Transport for London since 2013, running 112 routes around the UK capital.

CT Plus has operated Guernsey's buses since 2012. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Lynn McClelland, the CEO of the HCT Group, says the company is proud of what it's achieved after a decade in the Channel Islands and says the bus services 'could not be in better hands':

"Tower Transit and Kelsian are noted for their high-quality services, their international reach and resources and their extensive experience with the electrification of bus services and other sustainable technologies, currently high on everybody’s agenda.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the people of both Jersey and Guernsey for the past ten years. We are grateful to the Government of Jersey and the States of Guernsey for the spirit of partnership that has characterised our work together. We are certain that we leave behind a strong foundation for the future development of the bus service.”

There are no plans to change any existing routes, ticket prices, or the way the islands' bus services are branded.

Kevin Hart, the director of Libertybus and CT Plus, says he expects things to be business as usual in the Channel Islands:

“We are confident that the transition will occur without any disruption to services and that there are no plans to change routes or tickets or branding. The aim is to maintain the existing teams in place with their extensive local experience and track record of success.”

Kevin Hart heads up Libertybus in Jersey and CT Plus in Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel Television

Samuel Ribeiro, the Managing Director of Tower Transit, says the new owner already has experience serving island communities in other parts of the world:

"The Group are delighted to take over the reins of both LibertyBus in Jersey and CT Plus in Guernsey and thank HCT Group for their commitment to the Channel Islands over the years and their positive collaboration with the Government of Jersey and States of Guernsey.

"Our aim is to maintain a business-as-usual approach whilst drawing on the experience and capabilities of the Group in the future. We proudly serve several island communities in Australia and look forward to extending this high-quality service to the people of Jersey and Guernsey."