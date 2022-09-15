A large emergency services operation is underway to help a fallen climber in Jersey.

The incident is at Sorel Point in St John on the north of the island.

Residents reported seeing two fire engines, two police cars, an ambulance and the coastguard rushing to the scene at around 7pm on Thursday 15 September.

ITV News also understands a French helicopter has been called in to assist with the rescue.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.