Katya Fowler reports from St Luke's School in Jersey

Students at St Luke's school in Jersey have been paying their respects to Her Majesty by drawing portraits of her.

The Year 6 pupils' pictures will be used in a school display in an "area to remember and commemorate the Queen's long reign."

The teacher said it triggered "tots of discussion, lots of learning" and they now "understand the importance of the big moment in history."

She wants them to able to talk about the funeral on Monday with their families, and to "understand the importance of the occasion as well."

While these pupils have only been around for the last ten years of Her Majesty's reign, she has certainly left a legacy on them.

One student said it was "exciting to learn about the Queen because we might not have a Queen for a little while now so it's exciting celebrating her."

On how they've marked her death, another said that "they've been doing loads of activities throughout the week because we want to remember her life and how she reigned for 70 years."