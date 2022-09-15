The Guernsey racehorse owner beaten by the Queen at Ascot

A former racehorse owner from Guernsey remembers the Queen fondly for her love of horses and her talents on horseback.

John Burley spotted Her Majesty many times at the Ascot Racecourse as she sat in her Royal Box.

She was there to watch her own horses compete, and John remembers how his never quite matched the speed of the Queen's.

He says: "Mine normally finished at what I called a 'respectable distance' behind hers, but it was a great thrill, and great fortune to get a horse to run there in the first place.

"She would come down and go to the paddock, even if she didn't have a runner. Her knowledge of racehorses was quite remarkable."

The Queen attended the Trooping of the Colour on horseback with her husband Prince Phillip. Credit: PA

The Queen's horses won gold at various races during her lifetime, winning the Epsom Oaks, 2000 Guineas Stakes and the St Leger Stakes.

John remembers that Her Majesty had one or two horse trainers when he first became involved in horse racing many years ago. At the time of her passing, this number had increased to ten.

Despite his horses competing against the Queen's, John says: "I can certainly remember cheering hers home, and occasionally having backed them myself.

"She had plenty of winners in her lifetime. She herself was a winner."