The Bailiwicks’ connection to the Crown has been captured in both Jersey and Guernsey archive collections, where a large number of Royal artefacts are kept.

In Jersey, one of the most cherished symbols of allegiance is the Bailiff's Royal Mace.

The mace was first presented to Jersey in 1663 by King Charles II as a symbol of gratitude for the hospitality he received during his two years in exile on the island.

It is an integral part of Royal visits, as well as States meetings and Royal Court sittings on a monthly basis.

Engraved in Latin and made from 11 pieces of silver gilt, the mace weighs 14 pounds and 13 ounces.

The Latin inscription on the foot of the mace reads:

“Not all doth he deem worthy of such a reward. Charles II, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland, as a proof of his royal affection towards the Isle of Jersey (in which he has been twice received in safety when he was excluded from the remainder of his dominions), has willed that this Royal Mace should be consecrated to posterity and has ordered that hereafter it shall be carried before the Bailiffs, in perpetual remembrance of their fidelity not only to his august father Charles I but to His Majesty during the fury of the civil wars, when the Island was maintained by the illustrious Philip and George de Carteret, Knights, Bailiffs and Governors of the said Island.”

It is viewed by many as a symbol of Jersey's special status as part of the British Isles.

The Queen visiting Guernsey in 1978. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Artefacts are also held in Guernsey's Island Archives, especially from the Queen’s visit in 1978, a year after her Silver Jubilee.

The collection includes menus, commemorative programmes and souvenirs from the visit, such as admission tickets.