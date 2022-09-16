Buses and coaches in Guernsey will all pull over to the side of the road to observe Monday's two-minutes' silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The warning from Guernsey's government says the vehicles will all find a safe place to stop at around 11:55am on Monday 19 September in order to allow drivers and passengers 'to pay their respects to the Queen'.

Private motorists and other road users are being welcomed to do the same - provided it's safe to do so:

The move was announced by the island's government, the States of Guernsey, on its official Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

The silence, at 11:55am on Monday, will mark the conclusion of Her Majesty's state funeral.

CT Plus - which runs Guernsey's public bus network - will stop its services during the two-minutes' silence, as will Island Coachways - a private transport firm.