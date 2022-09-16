Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor has travelled to Alderney to pay his respects to the Queen and to thank the islanders for how they have marked the passing of Her Majesty.

His Excellency Richard Cripwell took the opportunity to sign Alderney's book of condolence.

In it he wrote: "Thank you for your extraordinary life of service, for your humour, dignity and grace, and for your love and care of this island that we love so much."

The visit was a chance for his His Excellency to express his personal gratitude to the people of Alderney who have been involved in paying respect to the Queen.

The Lieutenant Governor spent time reflecting on the Queen's relationship with Alderney. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Addressing islanders at the States of Alderney office, he said: "The things that had to be done were done, but the personality of the island was there as well.

"And whether you were ringing bells, which was magnificent, or whether you were just somebody on the photocopier or everywhere in-between, it all had to work.

"And I know that legs would have been going like crazy below the surface, but above the surface it looked great. And it was a tribute to all of you."

His Excellency spent time chatting to Alderney's bell ringers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Bell ringer Helen McGregor, who had been practicing ringing bells for the Queen's passing for a number of years, says: "It was lovely that the Lieutenant Governor came over to thank us."

Alderney States President William Tate says: "It means a great deal that His Excellency has come today and signed our condolence book.

"In addition to that he's also thanked all the people here that have been involved over the course of the last week and I think that's really important to our people that they know that they have his thanks and support."