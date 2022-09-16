Tributes to the Queen have been appearing across the Channel Islands, and one Jersey knitter has found a particularly creative way to express their grief.

Jersey's 'Knitting Banksy', who remains anonymous, has created a postbox topper at Red Houses in St Brelade to remember the Queen and what she meant to her people.

The topper features knitted figurines of Her Majesty, her corgis and Paddington Bear, who has been associated with the Queen since the pair appeared in a sketch together as part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The island's 'Knitting Banksy' told ITV News they re-used the figurines of the Queen and her corgis from a previous creation, made during the Platinum Jubilee in June.

'Knitting Banksy' has created a 360° tribute, with a 'rest in peace' message on the back.

The mystery knitter says that whilst the topper is their personal tribute to the Queen, they also hope the public look at it and view it as their tribute too.

Unable to go to London to pay their respects in person, the knitter says this is their way of doing their bit.

The artist was planning on creating an autumn-themed topper this week but decided to replace it with a new one once they heard of the Queen's passing.

They are planning to leave this topper on display for longer than they usually would as a long-lasting tribute to Her Majesty.

