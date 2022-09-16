Jersey's Luke Harris signs first professional contract at Fulham

Jersey footballer Luke Harris has signed his first professional contract at Premier League side Fulham.

He's put pen to paper on a three year deal, committing his future to the club until 2025.

Earlier this week Harris earned his first senior call-up to the Welsh national team and could make his full international debut against Belgium next week.

Speaking to Fulham's website he said: "I'm really pleased to extend my time here at Fulham having been here from a young age."

"I couldn’t have done it without my parents who sacrificed a lot for me, driving me away on the weekends as a young kid, so they deserve a lot of credit. I’m enjoying my football and I'm very excited for what lies ahead."

The 17-year-old has impressed for The Cottagers at youth level scoring 13 goals in 18 appearances for their under 23s last season. He started this term in fine form too, hitting a hat-trick against Chelsea's under 21s and making his first team debut in the league cup against Crawley Town.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is a big fan of Harris and insists he will get more first team opportunities this season.

Speaking to the club's website about Harris' new contract, Silva said: "He will get games, he will be on the bench, he will have some minutes. We have to be patient with him, and not push pressure around him."

"Now we have to help him grow as a player. He will have his time in the First Team, because he has the quality."