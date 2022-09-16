From Victoria College to Albert Square: Jonny Labey's brush with royalty
Jonny Labey remembers his encounter with royalty...
In 2001, long before his EastEnders fame, eight-year-old Jonny Labey from Grouville met Queen Elizabeth II thanks to a school drawing competition.
The former EastEnders actor has been telling ITV News how he met the Queen at the Royal Jersey Showground after he won the competition with a drawing of his school, Victoria College.
Jonny recalls having a conversation with Her Majesty, and says: "Looking back, not many people get to do that."
He particularly remembers the Queen remarking on what she thought were people standing on the roof of the school.
The cheeky eight-year-old, offended by her inability to understand his art, corrected her, telling her that those 'people' were actually chimneys.
He says: "She had this air about her, this warmth, and she was a lovely lady.
"I'm honoured to have met the most iconic man or woman in history."