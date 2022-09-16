Play Brightcove video

Jonny Labey remembers his encounter with royalty...

In 2001, long before his EastEnders fame, eight-year-old Jonny Labey from Grouville met Queen Elizabeth II thanks to a school drawing competition.

The former EastEnders actor has been telling ITV News how he met the Queen at the Royal Jersey Showground after he won the competition with a drawing of his school, Victoria College.

Jonny recalls having a conversation with Her Majesty, and says: "Looking back, not many people get to do that."

Jonny also met Prince Phillip who was visiting Jersey alongside the Queen. Credit: ITV Channel TV

He particularly remembers the Queen remarking on what she thought were people standing on the roof of the school.

The cheeky eight-year-old, offended by her inability to understand his art, corrected her, telling her that those 'people' were actually chimneys.

He says: "She had this air about her, this warmth, and she was a lovely lady.

"I'm honoured to have met the most iconic man or woman in history."