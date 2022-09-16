Guernsey’s Sunken Gardens in the heart of the capital, St Peter Port, became the focal point for the outpouring of grief. I was there the morning after news of the Queen’s death broke and watched as those of all ages and from different backgrounds lay flowers. They beautifully framed the Queen’s portrait – a visual display of just how much she meant to those here.

No one there rushed this, though. One man in uniform stood proudly saluting her picture, bidding farewell to his Commander-in-Chief. I watched as people stopped to read the tributes that had been left, while others stood quietly, pausing for their personal moment of quiet reflection or to simply soak in the atmosphere.

The messages that had been left were moving. Some handwritten by children thanking the Queen for her long service and saying they loved her, some expressing deep sadness for a grandmother no longer here, others wishing for a safe trip to heaven where she could be reunited with her Prince the Duke of Edinburgh and ones that simply said ‘thank you.’

Queen Elizabeth II visiting St Peter Port Credit: ITV Channel Television

The Queen visited Guernsey six times although many paying their respects never got to meet her. They didn’t really know her, but everyone I spoke to felt like they did. I spoke to people who were lighting candles in her memory in church and were visibly moved talking about the profound sadness and loss they felt.

She was a constant in all of our lives – for me, she’s the only monarch I had ever known. And she will be the only Queen I will see reign in my lifetime. Her commitment to duty is an inspiration and we will never see another monarch reign as long. Her sudden death sparked memories of my own personal loss and took me back to how I felt when my grandparents died, those who had also once been a constant in my life. I know for me, like others, this added to the swell of emotion.

Reporting on this historic moment has been a real privilege. Trying to find the right words and hit the right tone has been difficult, yet I know I am fortunate to have that role. My cameraman Kit and I stood on the yacht club balcony to watch the 96-round gun salute at Castle Cornet the day after the Queen died.

I remember how the crowds stood silently as the noise of the guns echoed across town. The reverberating sounds added to the emotion of such a momentous occasion. The next day we were invited inside Castle Cornet for a unique view of the 21-gun salute, reserved just for the media.

We stood on the ramparts overlooking the guns next to Guernsey’s Lieutenant Governor, Bailiff, Chief Minister and the Dean of Guernsey. The noise was deafening but being so close to the action felt so powerful. Members of the public watched from inside the castle grounds, some from visiting cruise ships who told me they felt grateful to be there and play their part in history.

ITV cameraman Kit Gillson on the ramparts with Guernsey leaders Credit: Chris George

On Sunday there was a brief pause in mourning for the proclamation of the King. It felt like a time of celebration. Town was filled with crowds of all ages, children on their parent’s shoulders waving flags to get the best view of this momentous occasion. It didn’t disappoint. It was full of pomp and pageantry.

A crowd of nearly 200 people including dignitaries in full ceremonial gear, jurats, States members marching with drummers and flag bearers from St James to Crown Pier. For most there this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The last time there had been similar scenes was 70 years ago for Queen Elizabeth II, now hundreds of islanders turned out for her son, King Charles III. Officials had already sworn their allegiance to the new King in a series of oaths but this was a moment for the public to proclaim their loyalty.

The crowd shouted ‘Dieu sauve le Roi’, ‘God save the King’ in French and then sung the national anthem, the first time I had heard it sung with words of the ‘King’. It struck me how different it sounded with just one word changed, but it symbolised a big shift; the start of a new era. In time, I am sure it will sound familiar once more.

To have witnessed all of these ceremonies is an absolute privilege, but to have reported on them is even more so. To have played a small part in such a big historical event is something I will never forget and I look forward to being able to tell my daughter about this in years to come. As broadcasters we have a unique, front-row seat at momentous occasions; we are the eyes and ears for those watching from home. To have played my part in capturing footage that soaks in the atmosphere and emotion, that will be seen by generations to come, is something very special indeed.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know...