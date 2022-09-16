They might have only been around for less than ten years of the Queen's 70 year reign, but members of the 6th Jersey Scout Group remember their patron fondly.

Since the passing of Her Majesty, the Scout promise has changed to proclaim allegiance to the King.

Scouts from Jersey have taken their new oath and also signed a book of condolence to show how much the Queen meant to them.

The Scouts signed a book of condolence to pay respects to the Queen that they looked up to. Credit: ITV Channel TV

As patron of the organisation, the Queen was viewed as an example of selfless service and duty.

Nine-year-old Henry says: "Lots of people looked up to her and she was a good role model for young people."

Eight-year-old Jenson remembers the Queen as "a good person and a happy person."

Following in the footsteps of Jersey's Scouts, Advocates are also pledging their new allegiance to the King today (16 September).

They will be sworn in at the Royal Court, followed by an official church service straight afterwards.