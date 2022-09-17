Channel Islands politicians attend Queen lying-in-state

Representatives from Jersey and Guernsey have been invited to Westminster Hall in London to see the Queen lying in state.

Delegates will travel over this weekend to pay their respects ahead of Her Majesty's state funeral on Monday (19 September).

Paying their respects on behalf of the Bailiwick of Guernsey will be:

The Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB, CBE

The Bailiff of Guernsey, Mr Richard McMahon

The Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache

The Queen's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall. Credit: PA

Representing Jersey will be five members of the States Assembly:

The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore

Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel

Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Connétable Karen Shenton Stone

President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee, Deputy Sam Mézec

Chair of the Comité des Connétables, Connétable Mike Jackson

Tickets to the Jersey delegation were issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport at the request of The Earl Marshal's Office.