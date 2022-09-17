Skip to content

Channel Islands politicians attend Queen lying-in-state

Jersey States Members queueing in Westminster Hall Credit: ITV

Representatives from Jersey and Guernsey have been invited to Westminster Hall in London to see the Queen lying in state.

Delegates will travel over this weekend to pay their respects ahead of Her Majesty's state funeral on Monday (19 September).

Paying their respects on behalf of the Bailiwick of Guernsey will be:

  • The Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB, CBE

  • The Bailiff of Guernsey, Mr Richard McMahon

  • The Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache

The Queen's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall. Credit: PA

Representing Jersey will be five members of the States Assembly:

  • The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore

  • Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel

  • Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Connétable Karen Shenton Stone

  • President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee, Deputy Sam Mézec

  • Chair of the Comité des Connétables, Connétable Mike Jackson

Tickets to the Jersey delegation were issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport at the request of The Earl Marshal's Office.

