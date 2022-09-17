Guernsey woman recalls giving gift to the Queen when she was 10

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Richard Pallot

Liz Walton from Guernsey was just 10-years-old when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip made their first visit to the island since the Queen's coronation.

After arriving in St Peter Port harbour, the royal couple drove to Cambridge Park where they were greeted by 6,500 school children from Guernsey and Herm.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Liz recalls the special day on 26 July 1957. She was given the job to present a bracelet for Princess Anne, as a gift from the island.

She said: "I'm probably the world's clumsiest person and I had to curtsy. That was the one thing that was on my mind.

"I had somebody come out and teach me how to curtsy and I was terrified that I was going to trip over on the steps, fall over when I curtsied, or drop the bracelet."

Liz Walton, then Liz Le Poidevin, presented a gold bracelet with Guernsey charms for Princess Anne Credit: ITV

At such a young age, then Liz Le Poidevin, did not yet realise the significance of her role.

"I don't think I really took in the importance of it. Life was so different then. I'd never left the island. I didn't know anything beyond. I went to a tiny school, St Saviour's School, which had only four classes for all the children aged five to fourteen.

"My world was so very small that it was kind of beyond understanding almost in a sense."

"Our whole relationship with Britain is via the Queen as our Duke," says Liz. Credit: ITV

It was from that day that Liz's admiration for the Queen's lifetime of service began.

"The fact that she has managed to carry on doing all the things that she sees as her duty to do through so many changes, though literally incredible changes. I mean like making that speech about the pandemic.

"Who would have thought that somebody in her 90s would be called on to do something like that. Somebody who in the 1950s when these events happened lived in a world that was almost unrecognisable to the world we live in now.

"Our whole relationship with Britain is via the Queen as our Duke and I think people do think that's still important and it does matter to people."