Channel Islands hold remembrance services for the Queen

Church services of thanksgiving have taken place across the Channel Islands for people to reflect on the Queen's life and legacy.

The Dean of Jersey held a service of prayer and thanksgiving at St Helier Parish Church on Saturday.

Guernsey's service took place at the Town Church, while similar events were held at St Peter's in Sark and St Anne's in Alderney.

The people of Alderney pay their respects to the late monarch. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's Dean the Very Rev Tim Barker said: "It was lovely to see so many people and it was a classic case of Guernsey coming together as a community to make sure we had a good way of celebrating Queen Elizabeth's life."

Jersey's service included speeches from the Bailiff, the Dean and the Chief Minister, who was watched by various other members of the States Assembly who were given seats at the front of the church.

The Dean of Jersey the Very Rev Mike Keirle said the Queen was a constant presence in an ever-changing world and would be sorely missed by the people of Jersey.

Her state funeral will take place in London on Monday. The service will be shown in pubs and parish halls across Jersey and on a big screen in Guernsey's Saumarez Park.

Islanders will also be invited to join in a national two-minute's silence at 11:55am.

Constable Karen Shenton-Stone said: "We have had large, 72-inch televisions installed in Jersey's parish halls and the doors will all open at 10:30am on Monday to welcome parishioners who may want to sit with other people to watch the funeral."

The Dean of Jersey leads a service of remembrance at St Helier Parish Church. Credit: ITV Channel TV