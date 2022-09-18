Jersey's Chief Minister 'honoured' to have attended Queen's lying-in-state

Jersey's Chief Minister has said it was an honour to have been able to attend the Queen's lying-in-state on behalf of the island.

Joining Deputy Kristina Moore were four other members of the States Assembly: Deputy Chief Minister Deputy Kirsten Morel, Chief Scrutineer Deputy Sam Mézec, Privileges and Procedures Chair Constable Karen Shenton-Stone and Comité des Connétables Chair Constable Mike Jackson.

All five flew over to London on Saturday morning and were issued passes which allowed them to skip the queue at Westminster Hall. They passed Her Majesty's coffin shortly before 7.20pm.

The Jersey delegation waiting to pass the Queen's coffin on the catafalque at Westminster Hall. Credit: ITV

Deputy Moore tweeted: "It was an honour to be able to pay my respects to Her Majesty, on behalf of Islanders, this evening alongside the Deputy Chief Minister, President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee, Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, and Chair of the Comité des Connétables."

Jersey's Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, said the delegation's visit was "a powerful unifying mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The group were given tickets by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at the request of the Earl Marshal's Office.