A timeline explains the order of events as Her Majesty The Queen is laid to rest

People across the Channel Islands will join together to mark the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest this morning (Monday 19 September).

The state funeral for Britain's longest-reigning Monarch begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey, with more than 2,000 people due to attend - including world leaders and foreign royalty.

The ceremony will be followed by a national two-minute silence.

ITV will broadcast the full service live on TV and online.

In Guernsey, people are encouraged to watch the funeral on a large screen in Saumarez Park.

Meanwhile in Jersey, all parish halls will screen the service - apart from St Saviour where it is being shown in the local Church.

Pubs and other hospitality venues have also been invited to show the broadcast.

ITV Channel Television will broadcast a special half-hour programme at 6pm, reflecting on the day across both Bailiwicks.