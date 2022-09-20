Police in Guernsey are appealing for witnesses after 'a spate' of incidents where vehicles were scratched along a road in St Peter Port.

Five vehicles were damaged along Arsenal Road sometime between 8pm on Sunday 18 September and 7am the following day.

Officers believe 'a sharp object' was used to cause the damage to the vehicles' bodywork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.