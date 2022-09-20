Lateral flow tests to remain free in Jersey for autumn and winter

Lateral flow tests (LFT) will remain free throughout the autumn and winter in Jersey, with islanders encouraged to do two a week.

As part of the government's Covid strategy, PCR tests will continue to be available at the airport drive-through for anyone who has had a positive LFT or has Covid symptoms.

People are still advised to take a LFT before visiting a vulnerable person and stay at home if they feel unwell. Eligible islanders are also encouraged to get their vaccine.

It is expected that the government will reassess the need for mass testing at the end of the winter.

Health and Social Services Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, said: “This strategy update continues our move towards the sustainable management of COVID-19.

"Once the pressures of winter have passed, it is expected that Government testing will decrease in line with the approach seen in other jurisdictions.

"If you are unwell, remember the guidance: stay at home and get a test and, most importantly, make sure you have your vaccination.”