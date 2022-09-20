Jersey's minimum wage will be brought in line with a living wage by the end of 2023.

It's after States Members approved a proposition by Deputy Sam Mézec to align the two figures, which was one of Reform Jersey's election manifesto pledges.

Deputy Mézec originally called for the change to be brought in by the end of this year but accepted an amendment from the Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, who said the work would take another 12 months to complete.

That's on top of a planned increase this November, which will bring the island's minimum wage up to £10.50 per hour.

It replaces plans announced by Jersey's government last week for a two-step increase, beginning with a rise to £10 per hour from October.

The charity Caritas is responsible for calculating the living wage - it's defined as the minimum someone can earn while still affording a basic standard of living.

The current living wage is £11.27 per hour, which the government will now discuss how to implement with the Jersey Employment Forum.

Patrick Lynch, the CEO of Caritas Jersey, said the government's decision to abandon a second minimum wage rise next January was 'disappointing' and shows 'they have failed to walk their own talk':