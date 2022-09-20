Jersey's Chief Minister has apologised for "strange messages" from her public Facebook page.

Deputy Kristina Moore posted on the social media site to say sorry to anyone who may have received unusual correspondence from her account.

The island's top politician believes she was hacked and adds that she is trying to contact Facebook to sort out the issue.

Deputy Kristina Moore posted an apology on Facebook, saying her account had been hacked. Credit: Facebook

She wrote: "Apologies if you have received strange messages from me, it appears I have been hacked... trying to contact Facebook to resolve."

Some people have responded to her post with advice and tips on cyber security.

The contents or recipients of any messages are not known.