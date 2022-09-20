A UK-based non-profit organisation has been chosen to develop a new £20 million 'Technology Accelerator Programme' in Jersey.

The scheme was the last proposition to be put before the States by the previous Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, in March.

Digital Jersey says Challenge Works was appointed to design the scheme "following a competitive procurement process".

Since 2012, the social enterprise has been working with charities and governments around the world to develop schemes aimed at 'solving some of the greatest challenges of our time'.

The aim of the Technology Accelerator Programme is to use technological innovations to help solve economic, environmental or social issues facing the island - for example, responding to climate change.

Digital Jersey CEO, Tony Moretta, says the scheme will make a big impact:

"This is an extremely exciting time for us in Jersey. The Programme we are building – in partnership with the team at Challenge Works – will impact the lives of business owners on the island, opening the doors to a more prosperous and productive future. Jersey is abundant in entrepreneurial ambition, and Challenge Works will help us to design a programme that understands and supercharges all this potential, putting our island on the map as the talented, diverse and ambitious community we are."

Deputy Alex Curtis is the Assistant Chief Minister responsible for the island's digital sector:

"The Technology Accelerator Programme can be a hugely important enabler to diversifying Jersey’s economy, reducing our dependence on a single sector and solving island challenges through digital approaches. The process to identify the relevant design partner has been extensive and Digital Jersey is confident that Challenge Works has the relevant experience, commercial focus and risk appetite to support the development of a Technology Accelerator Programme for Jersey.

"It is crucial that the Technology Accelerator Programme is designed appropriately with robust governance, and in line with strategic aims to ensure it delivers the benefits islanders expect it to for Jersey."