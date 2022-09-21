A scorching summer across the Channel Islands

Summer has long been and gone - I think we can agree on that. Those warm, balmy days feel like a distant memory.

We know that the islands are the sunniest place in the British Isles, but how hot was it across June, July and August?

It was the hottest summer on record for Jersey and Guernsey and the second sunniest in Jersey since the summer of 1976.

The daily temperature reached 30°C or more on eight days in Jersey - the most on record for a single year. In Guernsey, it reached 30°C or more on four occasions.

The hottest day of the year was on the 18th of July this year.

Jersey reached 37.9C - its hottest day on record - and in Guernsey, the temperature reached 34.2C, just 0.1C off the current record reached in August 2003.

It was Guernsey's sixth driest summer on record and a drier than average season for Jersey.

With all this taken into account, Jersey unsurprisingly saw two periods of meteorological absolute drought: a total of 44 days.

Guernsey saw one period, a total of 18 days in total.