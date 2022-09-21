Calls for roof-mounted solar panels to be installed before building on fields

Play Brightcove video

An environmental campaigner has called for more solar panels to be fitted on roofs in Jersey before plans for ground-level solar arrays are approved.

It's as a public consultation has been taking place into building a new solar energy farm on a field near Sorel point in St John.

Andrew Le Quesne, the Chairman of Earth Project Jersey, says while solar power is important, there are ways of installing panels without losing green fields:

"It's interesting to note that in France recently they've brought in legislation for all large buildings to have either green roofs or solar roofs.

"For us to go round and retrofit in Jersey I think would make a lot more sense."

Jersey Electricity invited Islanders to St John's Parish Hall to pose questions and view plans for their proposed development near Ronez Quarry and the motocross track, on what they have described as "low-quality agricultural land."

The States-owned energy company says the new panels will generate 3.3 million kWh of power per year, enough to power 450 homes.

The proposed site for the solar farm, outlined in white Credit: Jersey Electricity / Google Maps

Peter Cadiou, the company's Commercial Services Director, says it will give the island 'energy sovereignty':

"It will provide us with long-term energy generation at the cost that we've installed it.

"We socialise that benefit across all customers, rather than discreet customers being able to invest and do their own renewable solar project."

Jersey Electricity hosted a public consultation about their solar farm planson Tuesday 20 September regarding Credit: ITV CHANNEL

Going green and generating independent power were among the things raised as important for people viewing plans during Tuesday's consultation, as was the need to protect agricultural land and to minimise any visual impact farms like these can have.

As Jersey's government works to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the need for self-sufficiency has never been greater.

Jersey's Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, says it is important the island's energy grid comes from a number of sustainable sources:

"It's important to say that we support solar panels and this is reflected in the Bridging Island Plan, but we also need to see that at the moment we do have other sustainable, green energy sources."