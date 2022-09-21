Jersey's Festival of Words has returned to the island for the first time since 2019.

The five-day event starts today (21 September) and ends on Sunday (25 September).

Across the five days, 50 writers will deliver talks and workshops to ticket-holders on their work and literary practices.

Renowned actress and author Celia Imrie will host a talk on Friday (23 September) on her new book 'Orphans of the Storm' alongside fellow actress and the book's researcher, Fidelis Morgan.

Author and creator of the ITV crime series 'Grace', Peter James, will also discuss his new novel 'Picture You Dead' today (21 September) in the Festival Marquee.

The Marquee, which holds up to 400 people, is a new venue this year and can be found within the Festival Village in Howard Davies Park.

It is one of a number of venues hosting the writers across the festival. Others include Jersey Arts Centre, St Helier Library and Jersey Heritage sites.

In addition to literary events, the festival includes performance poetry, drama, film, music and visual arts, and events for schools and children.

Attendees can also buy refreshments from food and drink stalls in the Festival Village.