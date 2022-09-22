People in Guernsey can ride buses for free today (Thursday 22 September) as the government says it will foot the bill for any journeys.

It is to encourage drivers to leave their vehicles at home as part of 'World Car Free Day' - a global event aimed at helping people reimagine their streets.

The island's Environment and Infrastructure Committee has agreed to subsidise the cost of bus travel for 24 hours in the hope that more people will make the switch permanently.

However, some services are still affected by a lack of staff.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez explained: "While there has been some disruption to services recently owing to driver shortages which are being experienced around the world, it remains a very convenient service.

"It’s also affordable and a great way of reducing on-island transport emissions so we hope that islanders will take advantage of Thursday’s free services to get a feel for how getting the bus more regularly could benefit them."