More action is needed to protect children who use Jersey's mental health services, according to a new report.

The department's guidance for young people who miss appointments is to send them a letter to "express concern" after three no-shows.

Auditor General Lynn Pamment says t his approach is not good enough.

She explained: " Whatever the actual practice in these instances, the guidance as set out is not sufficient to ensure children and young people are safe and that they receive appropriate services and care.

"Evidence from serious case reviews in the UK has demonstrated that missed healthcare appointments are an indicator of possible neglect and can be early indicators of wider safeguarding concerns."

The number of cases staff deal with is also double the UK average - although Jersey does include young people with ADHD in these figures, unlike elsewhere.

In total 32 recommendations have been made to improve services.

In response, Jersey's Children's Minister Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "The report offers us an opportunity to refocus our efforts and move forward to ensure all the recommendations are progressed.

"The service has seen substantial improvements in the last year.

"Ongoing recruitment means that we now have 56 staff, up from 21 in mid-2021. This is on track to reach the target of 64.5 staff in 2023.

"With the increase in staff, the waiting times for assessment, therapy, and autism assessments have reduced."